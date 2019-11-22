Justin Bieber’s Birthday Tribute to Hailey Bieber Will Make You Blush

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 1:53 PM

Still going strong! 

In case anyone was wondering how Mr. and Mrs. Bieber are doing, they're still madly in love! Nov. 22 marks the 23rd birthday of Hailey Bieber, and of course, her doting new husband Justin Bieber extended his well-wishes publicly to his wife via Instagram. He also praised her attractiveness and gave a little insight into their love life. 

"Happy birthday babes!" he posted alongside pictures of the couple at their wedding. "You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you life is so attractive..ps you turn me on in every way. next season BABIES." Sounds like we can expect a few little baby Biebers running around in the next few years. 

Since getting married in late September, the pair has not shied away from the topic of having kids. Justin has been very vocal about his desire to start a family with his wife sooner than later. The singer clearly has baby fever

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary

Shortly after their walk down the aisle, Justin got the internet talking when he posted a couple of videos that alluded to having children. He posted an adorable video of a dad playing with his child, but it was the sweet caption that said it all. "This is something I look forward to," he wrote with a little smiley face next to it. 

If that wasn't enough, he then posted another viral video of a father and his child, but this time the caption was far clearer. "Hailey with your attitude and my savage behaviour we are in a world of trouble," he shared alongside the sweet video. 

Seems like next year they might have a lot more to celebrate! Happy birthday, Hailey! 

