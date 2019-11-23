How Miley Cyrus Is Rebuilding Her Life Inside and Out

Nothing has ever been able to silence Miley Cyrus.

Except, you know, doctor's orders.

The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer underwent surgery on her vocal cords earlier this month and, not only did she have to take a break from singing, a few weeks of silence were prescribed to ensure her full recovery.

Coincidentally, what turned out to be an essential procedure to correct an issue that had gone undiagnosed for several years, found only when she was briefly hospitalized in October with tonsillitis, perhaps also served as a metaphorical equilibrium reboot, a chance for Cyrus to focus inward without the distraction of having to talk to people getting in the way.

And if there was ever a time when she could benefit from an imposed meditative state, it would be the end of this tumultuous, somewhat raucous and entirely transformative year.