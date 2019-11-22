Prince Andrew Is Forced Out of Buckingham Palace and Resigns From His Own Charity

Prince Andrew continues to experience the fallout from his disconcerting BBC interview, in which he defended his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to The Times, the Duke of York has been ordered to move his private office out of Buckingham Palace.

The offices formerly housed his private charity group Pitch, which he will continue to work for. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace says that they are aware there are rumors of his resignation but they state: "The Duke will continue to work on Pitch and will look at how he takes this forward outside of his public duties, and outside of Buckingham Palace. We recognize there will be a period of time while this transition takes place."

But it appears that his tarnished reputation left Andrew with little choice but to step back from any leadership roles, private or public. In the aftermath of his interview, many charities and organizations have made concerted efforts to distance themselves from the Duke of York, including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, of which Andrew was a patron.