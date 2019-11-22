Watch Kim Kardashian Break Down Her Biggest Fashion Moments, Including That Met Gala Dress

A Kim Kardashian throwback, but make it fashion.

Kim K just took a stroll down fashion memory lane in a new video for Vogue. In the 14-minute clip, the reality star peruses through a book of her 21 most iconic looks from 2006 to 2019. And we're not just talking her most fashion-forward moments. No, the star breaks down some of her most "cringeworthy" ensembles, and even some looks she was judged harshly for but has grown to love.

First up was a throwback to before Keeping Up With The Kardashians was even a thing. Looking over a shot of her and bestie Paris Hilton carrying matching massive Louis Vuitton purses, the beauty mogul shared, "This is literally one of my favorite, most iconic looks."

As she continued, "Those bags, I still have those bags. And one thing, Paris does not take care of her purses, so if you see what's inside of her bag, there's a million things from every kind of makeup, lashes, just everything. It's like a pharmacy inside of her bag. So, I would not let her put anything inside of this bag."