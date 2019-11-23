Best Black Friday Fashion Deals 2019

by Katherine Riley & Jake Thompson | Sat., Nov. 23, 2019 3:30 AM
Black Friday 2019 is next week, shoppers! And while it common to think of Black Friday as the time to score doorbuster deals on TVs, tech, toys and appliances, there are soooo many style steals to shop. All month long, we've been rounding up the best deals so you don't have to. From Nordstrom to Anthropologie to Revolve to Shopbop, below are the best fashion finds we've found so far.
This year, BaubleBar is offering a first-of-its-kind doorbuster on its best-selling Alidia Rings—marked down from $44 to $12 Nov.28-Dec. 3. You read that correctly: $12! Beloved by celebrities and the perfect stacking ring, the entire Alidia collection will be on sale including the original Alidia Ring, Mini Alidia Ring and Twist Mini Alidia Ring.
A minimalist profile and low, stacked heel underscore the street-chic attitude of a versatile Chelsea boot that's sure to span the seasons. Available also in black. Prices will drop starting Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Introduce some cheer to the cooler months with this vibrantly striped turtleneck—it pairs perfectly with your favorite cords or denim. Best of all? It makes a fabulous gift for friends and loved ones. In both 2017 and 2018, Anthropologie's Black Friday sale has consisted of 30 percent off your entire purchase.
If being the trendiest girl in the room is totally your vibe, you should know that Missguided is offering up to 60% off night-out clothes. The cutout back detail adds some sexy to this sophisticated bodycon dress.
A slick finish adds extra edge to stretchy faux-leather leggings flattered by a subtle control top. Prices will drop starting Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Not sure what to wear to holiday parties this season? This '70's inspired frock will help you channel the disco diva that you are!
Stay warm in style with this luxe-meets-sporty jacket, which blends elements of bomber and moto jacket silhouettes for a knockout outwear option.
Shield yourself from the wind and cold with this wonderfully warm down puffer. Available in a variety of colors.
Brave the winter elements in style with these platform, stacked heel booties.
Keep cool yet covered in this extra-long sweater wrap with a lightweight, flowy back so you can feel cozy and comfy post sweat. Also available in green and red.
Slither all your essentials away in this snakeskin bucket bag!
Need more fashion inspo? Check out all of our Black Friday 2019 Deal Guides!
