How Awkward Can This 90 Day Fiancé Dinner Get for Michael and Juliana? See for Yourself

After just a short amount of time in the United States, 90 Day Fiancé's Juliana is sitting down for one awkward meal with Michael's ex-wife Sarah and E! News has your exclusive first look at the situation.

Michael, 41, met Juliana, 23, at party on a yacht. From there, they traveled around the world, mostly because Juliana was denied a tourist visa to the United States more than once. So, Michael popped the question and after an intense visa interview process in Brazil, Juliana was on her way to Connecticut where she was met with an instant family, including Michael's ex-wife and two kids.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Sarah lays down the law about what she expects from Juliana and tries to figure out what the young woman will be doing with her kids.