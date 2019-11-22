Whitney Cummings Is More Worried About Her Inspirational Quotes Leaking Than Her Nudes

A word to the wise!

In August, comedienne Whitney Cummings faced a major dilemma when a blackmailer threatened to release a nude photo of her in exchange for money. Instead of succumbing to the threat, Whitney instead decided to release the photo herself in an attempt to take back her power. While the event was clearly jarring for the star, she sat down with Kelly Clarkson on her new talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show to explain why she was glad it was her nudes and not her embarrassing screenshots.

"I had a nude photo leak," she shared. "First of all, let me just tell you something, it wasn't that bad." Kelly agreed that it couldn't possibly have been that bad, saying, "First of all, if I had your body I'd almost leak it myself."

After being caught off guard with the hilarious comment, Whitney shared why she's just glad it was only the nudes. "I have to say, I was actually way more embarrassed by all the screen grabs of inspirational quotes that I had in my phone," she joked with the host. "I was like, 'Please don't release those.'"