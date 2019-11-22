Hailey Bieber Is "Too Tired" to Throw a Party For Her 23rd Birthday

It's her party and she can sleep if she wants to!

It has been a whirlwind end of a decade for Hailey Bieber to say the least. The model has been busy jet setting across the world for her high fashion career. Plus, she had a entire second wedding to the love of her life Justin Bieber, and was one of the faces of Calvin Klein's 50th anniversary campaign. Safe to say, she's got a lot to celebrate, but that doesn't mean she has to.

The model turned 23 on Nov. 22, and in a new interview with Highsnobiety, Hailey discussed why she has no plans for a big party. "It's my Jordan year," she shared. "I'm turning 23 (today, November 22), and I had this idea where I was going to throw a Jordan party and everyone would have to wear Jordan. But I'm just too tired, I don't want to entertain people."

"Jordan year" is in reference to famous basketball player Michael Jordan whose number was 23 throughout his career. Who knew Hailey was such a sports aficionado!