Elizabeth Banks Says She Feels "Judged" For Having Kids Through Surrogacy

Elizabeth Banks doesn't owe anyone anything, especially when it comes to her family planning decisions.

Speaking with Porter, the actress-writer-producer-director extraordinaire opened up about the backlash she's received for using a surrogate to conceive her sons Felix, 8, and Magnus, 9, with whom she shares with husband of 27 years Max Handelman. Telling the outlet that her "broken belly" left the couple with no other options, Banks said that she still feels judgement to this day—even amidst all of the progress our society has made.

"Women's reproductive issues were things you would whisper about in small circles," she explained. "[Now] there's #ShoutYourAbortion and IVF Facebook groups. I definitely think I'm still judged for what I've done and that people don't understand my choices, but I don't feel I owe anybody any explanation. And, if my story helps people feel less alone on their journey, then I'm grateful for that."

After welcoming Felix in 2011, Banks got candid about her fertility struggles and how using a surrogate helped give her and her husband a miracle.