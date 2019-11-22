Unpolished's Bria Reveals the Struggle She Had Accepting Her Fiancé's Kids

TLC introduced viewers to the Martone family in Unpolished, and in just one episode they were exposed to the family's big personalities, glittery clothes, Foxy Grandma and incredibly complicated dynamics.

In the premiere episode, Bria Martone aka Bria the Diva, got engaged to her on-and-off boyfriend Matt. You see, Matt has battled substance abuse, gone to rehab, cheated on Bria, and hasn't exactly been welcomed by Bria's sister Lexi Martone. But now at 22 and eight years into their complicated relationship, Matt put a ring on Bria's finger. However, Matt comes with an instant family. He's got two young sons.

"In the eight years that we've been dating and on-and-off, a lot has happened," Bria says in the exclusive sneak peek. About two years ago, the two broke up, Matt started seeing another woman and she got pregnant.