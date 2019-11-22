Sara Lee Is Sending SNL a Sweet Treat After Viral Harry Styles Sketch

Pretty sweet perk!

Saturday Night Live is known for pushing the envelope when it comes to their legendary comedy sketches. On the recent Harry Styles episode, the show did just that when they unveiled a hilariously awkward sketch, where Harry played a character who ran the Sara Lee Instagram account. Turns out, he was in trouble for posting some pretty NSFW musings on the company's page.

Sara Lee got wind of the sketch, and while they didn't directly participate in it, they thought the bit was all in good fun. E! News caught up with new SNL cast member Bowen Yang at the American Museum of Natural History's 2019 Museum Gala, and he talked all about the epic sketch.

"We are going to ruin every bread company in the world," Bowen joked about the sketch. "How are we going to top it? There is no topping it. We are never going to unleash that kind of havoc on the world ever again. I don't think I could ever hope too."