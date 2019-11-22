Evan Rachel Wood Celebrated Frozen 2 With A "Disney Baptism"

Evan Rachel Wood is in a Disney movie, and she can't let it go.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show airing Friday, the Westworld actress told guest host and Frozen 2 co-star Josh Gad that she's the biggest Disney stan there is. So much so, in fact, that when learned she booked the role of Anna and Elsa's mother in the chilly sequel, she gave herself a "Disney Baptism."

"It's kind of insane," she said of her being cast in the animated adventure. "I'm still pinching myself." Revealing that she was a huge fan of The Little Mermaid growing up (she had the bed sheets and everything), Wood then dished the story of how her Disney Baptism came to be. As she explained, "I was literally on my way to Disneyland when I got the phone call that I was going to be in Frozen." Yes, it was that serendipitous.

As the superfan continued, "So, I invented the 'Disney Baptism.'"

Here's how it works. According to Wood, "You get the phone call that you're in a Disney film. You go to Disneyland. You ride Splash Mountain in the front row. You get drenched, and then you go to the castle and you take a photo with a fannypack on. That is a Disney Baptism, and so that is what I did."

The photo of said moment was then projected on the screen behind the co-stars, and the joy in the actress' face is clear. Dreams do come true!

For his part, Gad joked, "I think I got the call that I was going to be Olaf on Yom Kippur while I was at temple."

As fate would have it, that magical Disney moment wasn't the only amazing coincidence she experienced during this Frozen saga.

As Wood told the Beauty and the Beast alum, "I am in a band! It's called Evan + Zane. It's a cabaret. We pick themes, and we perform songs according to that theme. And also, two weeks before I auditioned for Frozen, guess what our theme was?" Disney. It was Disney.

Per Gad's request, the singer then gave a small taste of that cabaret show by singing "Part Of Your World" from The Little Mermaid.

Suffice it to say Wood would follow Disney into the unknown.

