Evan Rachel Wood Celebrated Frozen 2 With A "Disney Baptism"

Evan Rachel Wood is in a Disney movie, and she can't let it go.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show airing Friday, the Westworld actress told guest host and Frozen 2 co-star Josh Gad that she's the biggest Disney stan there is. So much so, in fact, that when learned she booked the role of Anna and Elsa's mother in the chilly sequel, she gave herself a "Disney Baptism."

"It's kind of insane," she said of her being cast in the animated adventure. "I'm still pinching myself." Revealing that she was a huge fan of The Little Mermaid growing up (she had the bed sheets and everything), Wood then dished the story of how her Disney Baptism came to be. As she explained, "I was literally on my way to Disneyland when I got the phone call that I was going to be in Frozen." Yes, it was that serendipitous.

As the superfan continued, "So, I invented the 'Disney Baptism.'"