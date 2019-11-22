Hoda Kotb Reveals the Secrets To Her Endless Energy

The early bird gets the worm!

Hoda Kotb has been a staple on morning TV for more than a decade. She's up at the crack of dawn to greet American's across the country with her winning smile and bubbly personality, but how does she manage to do it all? Thankfully, a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen viewer asked the star the question and her answer was so sweet.

"I would like to know the answer to this too," Andy Cohen shared after posing the question. "Because we would get off the air some days and she would say, 'Oh yeah I'm going to go workout.' After she had been on the air for four hours and up at 3am."

Well, she's got two little girls to thank for her endless energy supply. "Having kids at this phase of my life made me excited about just getting up and getting into it," she shared. "I literally want to be healthy for the kids. I think about that a lot."