This Is Us’ Susan Kelechi Watson Almost Got Engaged at a Cannabis Festival

Talk about a Pearson-level proposal!

During her visit on A Little Late with Lilly Singh, Susan Kelechi Watson spilled the tea on her recent engagement to longtime beau Jaime Lincoln Smith. Speaking with host Lilly Singh and fellow guest Tig Notaro, the This Is Us star explained that her now-fiancé set up an elaborate ruse involving a cannabis festival to surprise her.

"Tea being spilt, I knew it was, like, gonna happen at some point, I didn't know exactly when," she told the late night host. "And he surprised me because he told me we were going to a cannabis festival—he wanted to throw me completely off. He was like, ‘Yeah, it's where we learn how to put medicinal weed in brownies, and we'll make brownies.' And I was like, ‘Oh, okay.' And then he was like, ‘But you gotta look cute, though.'"

But alas, there was no cannabis festival or weed brownies.