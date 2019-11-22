Billie Eilish Slept Right Through Her History-Making Grammy Nominations

by kelli boyle | Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 6:23 AM
Billie Eilish is the tired guy.
The singer made history by becoming the youngest artist to ever be nominated in all four of the major Grammy Awards categories on Wednesday, but she was asleep during the announcements. During an appearance on Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, the star confirmed that even the nominations for music's highest honor weren't motivation enough to wake her from her slumber.
As the 17-year-old joked to host Jimmy Kimmel, "That went up at, like, 5 a.m. I'm not gonna wake up for that!" The "Bad Guy" singer continued, "I was knocked out. My mom came and woke me up and I was, like, half asleep, like, 'Cool.'"
Yeah, it's definitely cool to be nominated for Album of the Year, Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and more! Putting all jokes aside, the "Ocean Eyes" crooner admitted how big of a deal the Grammy nominations are for her.
After Kimmel noted she'll be doing her first ever award show performance at the 2019 American Music Awards this Sunday, Eilish said that while nominations for any award are amazing, "The Grammys is the Grammys. It's like, as cool as everything else is, it's the Grammys."
The star then revealed she and her family—including older brother Finneas O'Connell, who co-wrote and produced her album—have traditionally watched the award ceremony every year. "I've watched that every single year of my entire life," she said, adding in the quip, "Like, judging all the girls' ugly ass dresses. But that's, like, every year, my family and me, we would all sit in the living room and watch the Grammys."
She still lives with her parents in her childhood home, she noted (which makes sense—she's literally 17), so Wednesday's nominations were a full-circle moment.
As the musician revealed, "We never missed it, so the fact that I'm the same, like, little girl watching that in my living room, and then I'm still in that same living room being nominated for six? Like, what is that?"
That is success, girl! Soak it all in.
