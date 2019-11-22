EXCLUSIVE!

Raven-Symoné Has a New Job: Raven's Home Director

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Is there anything Raven-Symoné can't do? 

Just a couple of weeks ago she was revealed to be the Black Widow on The Masked Singer, and this week, we're getting an exclusive look at what it was like for her to make her directing debut on her own show, Raven's Home

In the above featurette, you can get a glimpse of what it's like for the director to also be the star and executive producer, and having to call action on herself. 

"The experience of directing my first sitcom episode was scary, fun, exciting, exhilarating," she says, and her TV son says it was pretty cool too. 

"My experience with Raven directing was incredible," says Isaac Ryan Brown, who plays her son Booker. "She had this vision of how she wanted the show to come out. She was just fantastic." 

Photos

That's So Raven Cast: Then and Now

"She also did a wonderful job at sitting back and letting us do our own thing, trusting us as actors," Annaliese van der Pol says. "Seeing Raven direct is inspiring. It was really kind of interesting watching her having to yell 'action!' and then immediately go into the scene and act herself." 

The episode that Raven directed also happens to feature the return of Jonathan McDaniel, who plays Raven's ex (and the father of her twins) Devon Carter. "Sorry to Father You" finds the kids staying at home with Devon and Garrett while Raven and Chelsea head off on a spa weekend to celebrate their friend-iversary, which goes awry. 

Raven's Home airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Unpolished

Unpolished's Bria Reveals the Struggle She Had Accepting Her Fiancé's Kids

"Unpolished" Star Steps Into Mothering Fiance's Toddler Sons

Making It, Season 2

Making It's Season 2 Trailer Promises Oodles of Joy, Just in Time for the Holidays

Raven-Symone Makes Her Directorial Debut on "Raven's Home"

Grey's Anatomy

The Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 Crossover Trailer Will Leave You Shook

Iconic Real Housewives Moments, Caroline Manzo

Housewives History: What RHONJ's Caroline Manzo Was Really Thinking When She Called Danielle Staub a Clown

Nailed It Holiday 2, Nicole Byer, Jacques Torres

Netflix Unscripted: The Streaming Service's Reality Shows You Need to Be Watching

TAGS/ Raven-Symoné , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Celebrities , Disney
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.