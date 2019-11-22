Watch Frozen’s Idina Menzel Totally Lose Her Cool After Being Scared By a Life-Size Olaf

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 5:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Something tells us that Idina Menzel will not be able to let this one go.

On Friday, the Frozen 2 star stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to dish about the new movie. But, little did she know, guest host Josh Gad, who plays Olaf in the Frozen films, had a big scare in store for her.

Keeping her attention on a montage of DIY Frozen cakes from the internet and dodging Frozen 2 spoilers, Josh had one of the Ellen Show's top scarers jump out from the table beside Idina's chair. And to make the situation even better, he was dressed as a life-sized Olaf.

After letting out a high-pitched shriek, the Broadway legend jumped out of her chair and took a moment to process what had happened. Josh, of course, couldn't help but laugh at his co-star's dismay. "Oh, the life that gave me," the Beauty and the Beast star said while he and Idina chuckled.

Before heading to a commercial, Idina said, "I almost peed my pants."

Watch

Josh Gad Reveals What His Kids Think of Frozen 2

Prior to the scare, Idina and Josh were having a lovely conversation about her induction to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On Tuesday, the Tony winner received her star alongside fellow Frozen 2 co-star Kristen Bell. Josh was on hand to sing Idina's praises before she accepted her star, which she admitted she forgot while recalling the momentous event on the show.

"Josh, you were kind enough to do a beautiful speech for me," Idina began. "I really…You really made me feel so special. He said I was, like, what did you say again?"

The funnyman replied, "I love that it made you feel so special that you remembered it so thoroughly."

Switching gears, the duo talked about Frozen 2 and how it differs from the original 2013 film. "We think it's even better than Frozen one," the Wicked alum declared. "It's about the sisters again and their incredible loyalty and love for each other. It explores Elsa's powers and the origins of her powers. And they leave the walls of Arendelle and go out into the world."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Harry Styles, Saturday Night Live 2019

Sara Lee Is Sending SNL a Sweet Treat After Viral Harry Styles Sketch

Evan Rachel Wood, The Ellen DeGeneres Show 2019

Evan Rachel Wood Celebrated Frozen 2 With A "Disney Baptism"

John Legend, Glamour Awards

John Legend Gives the Final Say On Whether Cargo Shorts Are Sexy

Grey's Anatomy

The Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 Crossover Trailer Will Leave You Shook

Hoda Kotb, Watch What Happens Live

Hoda Kotb Reveals the Secrets To Her Endless Energy

Iconic Real Housewives Moments, Caroline Manzo

Housewives History: What RHONJ's Caroline Manzo Was Really Thinking When She Called Danielle Staub a Clown

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin Says Her Kids Called Her a "Mean Mommy" for Going Out Without Them

TAGS/ Idina Menzel , Frozen , Disney , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Josh Gad , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.