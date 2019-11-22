Watch Will Ferrell Recruit Jimmy Fallon Into His Jonathan Lipnicki Cult, Yes Really

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 4:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Will Ferrell, Jimmy Fallon, Tonight Show

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

We did not see this one coming.

On Thursday, Will Ferrell and Jimmy Fallon played a round of "Whisper Challenge" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon—and it's safe to say that the game did not go as planned. The rules are simple: one player wears noise-canceling headphones while the other feeds them a phrase that they must try to guess by reading their lips. But, of course, the Elf star took matters into his own hands when it was his turn to read. 

Instead of saying "Baby Yoda" from the card he pulled from the deck, Will used his turn to make a hilarious confession to the late night host. "I have a shoplifting problem," he said. "I have a serious shoplifting problem. Stealing makes me feel big. I steal everything: Groceries, books, cold medicine."

Seeing that Jimmy was unable to make out what he was saying, Will decided to take things up a notch. 

Watch

Will Ferrell Forces His Kids to Watch Elf Over Holidays?!

"I know I'm sick, but I can't help myself," he continued. "It's like a high to me. I love the danger of almost getting caught. Can you imagine the headlines? ‘Will Ferrell Arrested for Shoplifting at Kohls.' God, that would be so humiliating. But, what can I say? It turns me on."

Discouraged, Jimmy finally took off his headphones and asked to see the card. Playing it cool, Will said, "It was Baby Yoda."

For his next turn, Will got creative again and made an interesting case for Jimmy to join a Jonathan Lipnicki cult instead of saying the phrase that was on the card.

"Do you like cults?" he asked the unsuspecting late night host. "I'm starting one and guess what? You're my first member."

"I've already seized your bank accounts and stolen your identity," he continued. "We'll worship Jonathan Lipnicki as a god. We're going to use your money to build a temple dedicated to the Jonathan Lipnicki movie, The Little Vampire."

See if you can make it through the hilarious sketch without laughing in the video above!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal Family.) 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Harry Styles, Saturday Night Live 2019

Sara Lee Is Sending SNL a Sweet Treat After Viral Harry Styles Sketch

Evan Rachel Wood, The Ellen DeGeneres Show 2019

Evan Rachel Wood Celebrated Frozen 2 With A "Disney Baptism"

John Legend, Glamour Awards

John Legend Gives the Final Say On Whether Cargo Shorts Are Sexy

Grey's Anatomy

The Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 Crossover Trailer Will Leave You Shook

Hoda Kotb, Watch What Happens Live

Hoda Kotb Reveals the Secrets To Her Endless Energy

Iconic Real Housewives Moments, Caroline Manzo

Housewives History: What RHONJ's Caroline Manzo Was Really Thinking When She Called Danielle Staub a Clown

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin Says Her Kids Called Her a "Mean Mommy" for Going Out Without Them

TAGS/ Will Ferrell , Jimmy Fallon , , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.