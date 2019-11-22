Kristen Bell Recalls Feeling "No Sparks Whatsoever" When She Met Dax Shepard

Whoever said first impressions are everything was forking wrong. After all, Kristen Bell was so indifferent about Dax Shepard and now look at them.

Back in 2007, the duo—currently the epitome of relationship goals—met at a birthday party for Forgetting Sarah Marshall producer Shauna Robertson and...nothing happened. "I had just gotten out of a long term relationship," Bell says in E! News' exclusive sneak peek of her Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist interview. "The only thing that I remember is that he talked so much. I was like, ‘This guy can talk!'"

"I didn't know who he was," the Frozen 2 star continued. "I was like, ‘Maybe that's one of the guys from Jackass or something?'"

On the other hand, Dax's recollection of the evening is just a tad different. "He remembers, ‘You were telling a really intense story about a deal you had gotten at Target,'" she jokes. "And I was like, ‘That sounds like it was on brand.' And then we left. There were no sparks whatsoever."