Law & Order: SVU's Diane Neal Allegedly Called Mariska Hargitay a ''Total Bitch'' in Unearthed Emails

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Nov. 21, 2019 7:24 PM

Diane Neal, Mariska Hargitay

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images; Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal

Former Law & Order: SVU star Diane Neal seems to have some beef with the special victims unit. This is her story.

According to Page Six, the star allegedly called Mariska Hargitay a "total bitch" and branded the rest of her co-stars "awful people" in comments the aspiring politician once said to her former campaign manager Rachael Himsel. In addition, she allegedly said the only person on the set that she actually liked was Ice T

This scandalous information was allegedly revealed in an email from Himsel to an unnamed source and is now one of the exhibits in her ex-boyfriend, JB Benn's, lawsuit against her. In his suit, filed this November, he's claiming the actress threatened to kill him and his dog. However, these accusations are made in a counter-suit to Neal's own claims that Benn sexually and physically abused her, harmed her pets and stole money from her, which she filled 2-years-ago. Both parties deny any wrongdoing.

Moreover, Diane denies making these comments about her former co-stars, who she starred on the show with from 2001-2012. 

Watch

Mariska Hargitay Chokes Up Imagining Life Without Law & Order: SVU

In a statement to Page Six, the star shared, "There is no truth to this at all. Most of the people I've worked with are amazing, I love almost everyone I've ever worked with."

Plus, Diane insists she holds no ill will towards Mariska, who plays Olivia Benson on the show. "Mariska and I were not the closest, but that doesn't mean we have any animosity towards each other, we're still very supportive of each other. She's a great mom, she's great as Benson, she's doing great charity work," she stated. "I have never talked about the cast members like this, it's salacious and untrue."

Hargitay, Ice T and the rest of the Law & Order: SVU cast have yet to publicly comment on the alleged email. 

(E! and Law & Order: SVU are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

