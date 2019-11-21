Ray J Pleads With Pregnant Wife Princess Love to Put an End to ''Crazy'' Drama

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Nov. 21, 2019 6:52 PM

This is a case for the FBI.

Instagram continues to be the choice place for Ray J and his pregnant wife Princess Love to air out their dirty laundry. Just a few days ago Princess Love used the social media site to drag her husband for allegedly leaving her and their daughter in Las Vegas. "Left me and Melody stranded in Las Vegas and blocked me from calling... now you wanna post family photos. #ByeUgly," she quipped in screenshots of the post.

However, a source later revealed Ray J and the entire family were  still in Las Vegas and had never left in the first place. This seemingly brought the dramatic saga to an end.

That is, until Thursday night when the star took to Instagram to plead with his pregnant wife to stop perpetuating this "crazy story" about him leaving her and their daughter Melody. "To insinuate I've done anything to harm my daughter is sad man." The reality star says in a video from his Las Vegas hotel room, "I just don't understand how somebody can get stranded when we never left, we've been right here."

Kim Kardashian West Calls Ex Ray J a Pathological Liar

He then alludes to the idea Princess Love made up the story in retaliation for a fight they had. The Love & Hip Hop star explains, "People are going to get into little arguments here and there, it's small stuff that you could work out, but to take this to social media and create this crazy story about me leaving my baby in harm's way is not cool."

Nonetheless, he adds, "I apologize for everything that's happened."

But the drama doesn't stop there! The star then shares he misses his "baby Melody so much it hurts," which doesn't seem to make sense since he says their family's been in Las Vegas. Princess Love herself points this out on her Instagram Story, writing, "If we've 'so called' been there the whole time, why would you miss your baby?"

Ray J, Princess Love

Instagram

He also appears to hint their marriage is over when he says the world's watched a "young relationship likes ours fall down," but never explicitly says he and Princess Love are separating. 

Then, to make it even more confusing, Ray J says, "The devil's working but he's not working hard enough and he will never work hard enough because my family is something that I will always die for."

Regardless, it looks like Princess Love isn't falling for Ray J's emotional video. She once again took to her Instagram Story to share, "Practice what you preach."

Amen!

