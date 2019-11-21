French Montana Rushed to Hospital Over Cardiac Issues

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Nov. 21, 2019 6:48 PM

French Montana

French Montanawas hospitalized Thursday over concerns for his cardiovascular health, E! News has learned. 

Authorities with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department say the 35-year-old rapper was transported via ambulance from his home to a Los Angeles hospital. Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, decided to seek medical treatment after experiencing nausea, stomach pains and an elevated heart rate. 

Despite the alarming hospitalization, we're told French is awake and alert. He is currently undergoing treatment and is expected to be released sometime later day. 

Following news of French's health issues, fans offered their well wishes to the hip-hop star on social media. 

According to his Instagram, it appears French had recently spent time with his loved ones in his native Morocco. 

Wishing French a speedy recovery! 

