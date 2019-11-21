Inside Sam Hunt's Night of Partying Before His DUI Arrest

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Nov. 21, 2019 4:41 PM
In the hours leading up to his DUI arrest, country music star Sam Hunt spent time partying at a Nashville, Tenn. restaurant with friends.
A source tells E! News exclusively that Hunt and a group of about four pals arrived to The Ainsworth between 9:00 and 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
"A lot of people at the restaurant knew who he was," explains the insider. "He was very nice and was buying drinks for people in the restaurant [and] bar. Sam was making sure everyone had a good time."
From there, we're told Hunt left The Ainsworth at around 11:30 p.m., got into an uber and continued his night out at a bar called Tin Roof.
As for what happened next, E! News previously reported that the 34-year-old "Body Like a Back Road" singer wasn't arrested and booked into the Metro-Davidson County Detention Facility until about 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
Authorities pulled over Hunt's vehicle after it was spotted driving on the wrong side of the road. Per the arrest warrant, officers stated "there was an obvious odor consistent with alcoholic beverage" coming from inside the car.
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
Hunt, who was described as having "red bloodshot and watery eyes," had two empty beer cans next to him in the car, according to authorities.
Additionally, Hunt was reported to have a .173 blood alcohol content and showed "numerous signs of impairment on all tests conducted." The legal BAC limit in Tennessee is .08.
Hunt is due to appear in court next January 2020.
E! News has reached out to Hunt's rep for comment.
—Additional reporting by Holly Passalaqua
