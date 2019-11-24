American Music Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Mic drop!

The 2019 American Music Awards are officially here, which means music's biggest and brightest stars are pulling out all of the stops for the fanciful affair. Of course, with Ciara hosting the awards ceremony and performances by Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Travis Scott and many more, viewers and audience members alike are in for a real treat.

Along with top-notch performers hitting the stage, many beloved artists just might go home with that coveted trophy, including Post Malone, who received the most nominations with a total of seven, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Khalid, Ella Mai, Bad Bunny and so many others.

As our favorite celebs get settled into the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, we'll be on the edge our seats waiting to see who earns an award. Luckily, if you miss part of the show or want the latest updates, E! News has you covered.