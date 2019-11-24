American Music Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 5:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Mic drop!

The 2019 American Music Awards are officially here, which means music's biggest and brightest stars are pulling out all of the stops for the fanciful affair. Of course, with Ciara hosting the awards ceremony and performances by Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Travis Scott and many more, viewers and audience members alike are in for a real treat.

Along with top-notch performers hitting the stage, many beloved artists just might go home with that coveted trophy, including Post Malone, who received the most nominations with a total of seven, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas XKhalid, Ella Mai, Bad Bunny and so many others.

As our favorite celebs get settled into the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, we'll be on the edge our seats waiting to see who earns an award. Luckily, if you miss part of the show or want the latest updates, E! News has you covered.

Photos

American Music Awards 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

To find out who hit all the right notes at the 2019 American Music Awards, check out our full winners list below!

AMAs, 2019 American Music Awards Nominees, Artist Of The Year

Getty Images

Artist Of The Year

Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift

AMAs, 2019 American Music Awards Nominees, New Artist Of The Year

New Artist of the Year

Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai

AMAs, 2019 American Music Awards Nominees, Collab of the Year

Collaboration of the Year

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, "Shallow"
Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Marshmello and Bastille, "Happier"
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
Post Malone and Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse)"

Article continues below

AMAs, 2019 American Music Awards Nominees, Tour of the Year

Tour of the Year

BTS
Ariana Grande
Elton John
Pink
Ed Sheeran

AMAs, 2019 American Music Awards Nominees, Favorite Music Video

Favorite Music Video

Billie Eilish, "bad guy"
Ariana Grande, "7 rings"
Halsey, "Without Me"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Taylor Swift, "You Need to Calm Down"

AMAs, 2019 American Music Awards Nominees, Favorite Social Artist

Favorite Social Artist

BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes

Article continues below

AMAs, 2019 American Music Awards Nominees, Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock

Favorite Male Artist, Pop/Rock

Drake
Khalid
Post Malone

AMAs, 2019 American Music Awards Nominees, Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock

Favorite Female Artist, Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift

AMAs, 2019 American Music Awards Nominees, Favorite Duo or Group Pop Rock

Favorite Duo or Group, Pop/Rock

BTS
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco

Article continues below

Favorite Album, 2019 AMAs Winners List, Taylor Swift

E! Illustration

Favorite Album, Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, thank u, next
WINNER: Taylor Swift, Lover

Favorite Song, Halsey, 2019 AMAs Winners List

E! Illustration

Favorite Song, Pop/Rock

WINNER: Halsey, "Without Me"
Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Panic! At The Disco, "High Hopes"
Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"

AMAs, 2019 American Music Awards Nominees, Favorite Male Artist Country

Getty Images

Favorite Male Artist, Country

Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett

Article continues below

Favorite Female Artist Country, Carrie Underwood, 2019 AMAs Winners List

E! Illustration

Favorite Female Artist, Country

Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
WINNER: Carrie Underwood

AMAs, 2019 American Music Awards Nominees, Favorite Duo or Group Country

Getty Images

Favorite Duo or Group, Country

Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion

Favorite Album Country, Carrie Underwood, 2019 AMAs Winners List

E! Illustration

Favorite Album, Country

Kane Brown, Experiment
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
WINNER: Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

Article continues below

AMAs, 2019 American Music Awards Nominees, Favorite Song Country

Favorite Song, Country

Luke Combs, "Beautiful Crazy"
Dan + Shay, "Speechless"
Blake Shelton, "God's Country"

AMAs, 2019 American Music Awards Nominees, Favorite Artist, Rap/Hip-Hop

Favorite Artist, Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone

AMAs, 2019 American Music Awards Nominees, Favorite Album Rap Hip-Hop

Favorite Album, Rap/Hip-Hop

Meek Mill, Championships
Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding
Travis Scott, Astroworld

Article continues below

AMAs, 2019 American Music Awards Nominees, Favorite Song Rap Hip-Hop

Favorite Song, Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Post Malone, "Wow."
Travis Scott, "SICKO MODE"

AMAs, 2019 American Music Awards Nominees, Male Artist Soul R&B

Getty Images

Favorite Male Artist, Soul/R&B

Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars

AMAs, 2019 American Music Awards Nominees, Favorite Female Artist Soul R&B

Favorite Female Artist, Soul/R&B

Beyoncé
Lizzo
Ella Mai

Article continues below

AMAs, 2019 American Music Awards Nominees, Favorite Album Soul R&B

Favorite Album, Soul/R&B

Chris Brown, Indigo
Khalid, Free Spirit
Ella Mai, Ella Mai

AMAs, 2019 American Music Awards Nominees, Favorite Song Soul R&B

Favorite Song, Soul/R&B

Khalid, "Talk"
Lizzo "Juice"
Ella Mai "Trip"

Alternative Rock, 2019 AMAs Winners List, Billie Eillish

E! Illustration

Favorite Artist, Alternative Rock

WINNER: Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco

Article continues below

AMAs, 2019 American Music Awards Nominees, Favorite Artist Adult Contemporary

Favorite Artist, Adult Contemporary

Maroon 5
Pink
Taylor Swift

AMAs, 2019 American Music Awards Nominees, Favorite Artist Latin

Favorite Artist, Latin

Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna

AMAs, 2019 American Music Awards Nominees, Favorite Artist Contemporary Inspirational

Favorite Artist, Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
MercyMe

Article continues below

AMAs, 2019 American Music Awards Nominees, Favorite Artist EDM

Favorite Artist, Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

Avicii
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers

AMAs, 2019 American Music Awards Nominees, Favorite Soundtrack

Favorite Soundtrack

A Star is Born, by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Bohemian Rhapsody, by Queen
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

For updates on OMG fashion moments, exclusive interviews on the red carpet and more, read all about it, here.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello Delivers Steamy Performance With Shawn Mendes at the 2019 American Music Awards

Ciara, 2019 American Music Awards

Ciara's Kids Rave About Mom's American Music Awards 2019 Performance

Selena Gomez, 2019 American Music Awards

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 American Music Awards

Taylor Swift, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Taylor Swift Glitters in Green on the 2019 American Music Awards Red Carpet

DUA LIPA, ANWAR HADID, American Music Awards

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid Are Couple Goals During Red Carpet Debut at 2019 American Music Awards

Lizzo, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Selena Gomez, Lizzo and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2019 American Music Awards

Carrie Underwood, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Carrie Underwood Is Red Carpet Royalty in Sizzling 2019 American Music Awards Dress

TAGS/ 2019 American Music Awards , American Music Awards , Awards , Events , Celebrities , Red Carpet , Music , VG , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.