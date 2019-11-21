Liam Hemsworth’s Sister-in-Law Elsa Pataky Says He "Deserves Much Better" Than Miley Cyrus

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Nov. 21, 2019 4:38 PM
Family always looks out for each other.
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have both gone their separate ways since announcing their divorce in August after less than a year of marriage. The pair spent the majority of the last decade in a relationship, but decided to end things amicably earlier this year. In the aftermath, Miley has since been linked to both Kaitlynn Carter and then Cody Simpson, and Liam was recently spotted out with actress Maddison Brown.
While Miley and Liam have chosen to maintain some semblance of privacy about the matter, Liam's sister-in-law Elsa Pataky recently shared her thoughts on the state of her brother-in-law's heart. Turns out, she's team Liam. "My brother-in-law, well…After a relationship that you've dedicated ten years to, he's a little bit down, but he's coping well, he's a strong boy and he deserves the best, I think he deserves much better," she told reporters at an event for the launch of the Christmas campaign of lingerie brand Women's Secret.
"You always find support in your family, and he's joined at the hip with his brother, who has been there to give all the strength he needed," she continued.
Since the split, Liam has been spending lots of time abroad with his family and recuperating outside of the spotlight. Only a few weeks after his split was announced, he took a trip with Elsa and his older brothers Chris Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth around Australia.
"He needed to get out of town and away from it all to be able to get some perspective," an insider shared with E! News at the time. "He is with the people he loves and just taking each day as it comes. Everyone has been very supportive and trying to take his mind off of things. He's not in a rush to figure out where to go next."
Here's to hoping 2020 will be much better!
Law & Order: SVU's Diane Neal Allegedly Called Mariska Hargitay a ''Total Bitch'' in Unearthed Emails
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?