We Stalked the Cast of Netflix's Let It Snow For You, You're Welcome

All other Christmas movies waiting to be released in 2019 can go home now because Let It Snow is officially our new holiday obsession.

Based on the 2008 novel of the same name by The Fault In Our Stars author John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle, Netflix's latest original movie tells the tale of three adorable and interconnecting love stories in the small town of Laurel, Illinois on Christmas Eve. It's like Love Actually except set in the sleepy Midwest, featuring a cast of some of young Hollywood hottest up-and-comers and a dash of Joan Cusack as a tin foil-covered tow truck driver. (Confused? Just watch the movie and bask in the absurdity of her character, helpfully named Tin Foil Woman.)

Like To All the Boys I've Loved Before and Set It Up before it, we immediately became obsessed with all things Let It Snow as soon as we finished watching it...and then watching it again. While the robust cast does have some familiar faces, namely Kiernan Shipka, you've likely seen many of the stars before.