Holiday Movie Tournament: Vote for Which Film Is the Best Family Holiday Movie Ever

by Kelsey Klemme | Mon., Dec. 2, 2019 6:00 AM
It's the most wonderful time of the year!
The festive season is in full swing, with holiday lights hung and trees being decorated, and it's the perfect time to snuggle up with some hot cocoa and watch a movie.
However, the question becomes what to watch? Do you find yourself reaching for a classic like A Christmas Story or throwing on Elf for both laughs and Christmas spirit? Perhaps you need a family friendly flick for the kids, so you turn on How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
Whatever you pick, it's certain to be a great time, but it got us wondering: What is the best holiday movie of all time?
To help us declare a winner, we're holding a tournament and, with your votes, one film will walk away with the title of Best Holiday Movie Of All Time!
To get there though, we're figuring out the best movie in a few key holiday categories such as Family, Classic, Funny and Romantic.
The winner from each category will face off for the ultimate title.
To kick us off, we rounded up eight of the best family-driven holiday films that every generation can adore.
You have your classic family films, like A Charlie Brown Christmas or Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, that have survived throughout the decades to excite kids and bring nostalgia to adults.
There's also films focused on family dynamics, like the tearjerker Jack Frost or the father-son tale in The Santa Clause.
For those that enjoy a little extra magic of the holiday season, The Polar Express and The Nightmare Before Christmas add additional lore on top of the already festive season with fantastical trains or spooky Halloween twists on Christmas traditions.
A few films also just remind us what the season is all about, with A Muppet Christmas Carol and How the Grinch Stole Christmas reminding us that this time of year is all about opening your heart and spending time with your loved ones.
You really can't go wrong with which is your favorite, but you do have to pick!
Take a trip down memory lane below of each film up for contention, and be sure to vote on which you think is the Best Family Holiday Film ever made!
Then, come back on Thursday to sound off for which Classic holiday film should face off your choice to be crowned the greatest movie of the holiday season.
The Muppet's adaptation of A Christmas Carol brought some our favorite Jim Henson characters like Kermit the Frog, Fozzie Bear and more together for this heartwarming, classic tale.
While the run time for this animated special may only be 25 minutes long, A Charlie Brown Christmas is packed with plenty of heartfelt moments, songs and spirit.
The special first aired in 1965, making it a perfect family film to enjoy across multiple generations.
This sweet film stars Tom Hanks via motion capture as a boy who is starting to wane on his belief in Santa Clause. However, when he boards a train bound for the North Pole, his Christmas spirit returns.
It's a film that will excite kids and also remind parents of the magic of Santa.
If you're in the mood for a feel-good film that may make you shed a tear, Jack Frost is the way to go.
It stars Michael Keaton as Jack Frost, a musician who tragically passes away and comes back in snowman form when his son, Charlie, plays his old harmonica that turns out to be magical. After being initially terrified of his dad's new snowman form, the movie spends time seeing a kid bond with his dad, who gets to pass on some final life lessons to his son.
The perfect film for those sad Halloween is over and those excited that Christmas is near, The Nightmare Before Christmas creatively portrays what the holiday would be like if handed off to the ghoulish residents of Halloween Town.
Between the original songs and Tim Burton's iconic visual style, it's a movie for all ages. Plus, if you still have some Halloween candy lying around, what a perfect snack for this film!
Do you think you could handle Santa's job? In The Santa Clause, Tim Allen's character Scott Calvin winds up with the gig after the previous Santa falls off of his roof and he assumes his duties.
Over the course of this cute film, Scott and his son, Charlie, visit the North Pole, deliver presents and convince others to believe in the magic of Santa.
Based on the popular 1949 song "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," this stop-motion television special hit screens in 1964 and has become a mainstay around the season ever since.
The story follows Rudolph, who is ousted by his fellow reindeer over his red nose. After being expelled, he meets other outcasts, including a crew of unwanted presents at the Island of Misfit Toys.
By the end, Rudolph returns home,rescuing his fellow reindeer from a snow monster, and his bright red nose ends up saving Christmas and giving all the unwanted toys a home with a loving child.
One of Jim Carrey's best performances comes out in How the Grinch Stole Christmas, where he plays the titular role of the grouchy, Christmas-hater who is over the residents of Whoville and what he deems to be materialistic holiday cheer.
It's an uplifting film that will also make your heart grow three sizes while you watch young Cindy Lou Who (played by Taylor Momsen) convince the Grinch that what the holidays are really about is not what gifts you get, but who you spend them with.
