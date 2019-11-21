Independent Spirit Awards 2020: See the Complete List of Nominations

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Nov. 21, 2019 2:56 PM

Natasha Lyonne, Zazie Beetz

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Awards season is in full swing! 

On Thursday, the 2020 Independent Film Awards nominees were announced by Zazie Beetz and Natasha Lyonne, which means the Oscar buzz officially starts now. Films like Adam Sandler's Uncut Gems and the Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe film The Lighthouse each topped the list with five nominations apiece. 

Plus, Jennifer Lopez scored a nomination for her role in the highly acclaimed flick Hustlers. Shia LaBeouf also got some major recognition for his role in the film Honey Boy, loosely based on the story of his own life. Every year, this awards show tends to lead the pack when it comes to Oscars buzz and it seems like this year's list of nominees is no different. 

This year will mark the 35th annual show, and the event will take place in Santa Monica, Calif in February. To see the full list of nominees, read on below:

Watch

Jennifer Lopez Is Super Excited About Hustlers Oscar Buzz

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

A24 Films

Best Feature

A Hidden Life

Clemency

The Farewell

Marriage Story

Uncut Gems

Best First Feature

Booksmart

The Climb

Diane

The Last Black Man In San Francisco

The Mustang

See You Yesterday

Best Female Lead

Karen Allen, Colewell

Hong Chau, Driveways

Elisabeth Moss, Her smell

Mary Kay Place, Diane

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Male Lead

Chris Galust, Give Me Liberty

Kelvin Harrison Jr., Luce

Robert Pattinson, The Lighthouse

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Matthias Schoenaerts, The Mustang

Best Director

Robert Eggers, The Lighthouse

Alma Har'el, Honey Boy

Julius Onah, Luce

Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems

Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers

Best Documentary

American Factory

Apollo 11

For Sama

Honeyland

Island of the Hungry Ghosts

Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Netflix

Best Supporting Male

Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse

Noah Jupe, Honey Boy

Shia Labeouf, Honey Boy

Jonathan Majors, The Last Black Man In San Francisco

Wendell Pierce, Burning Cane

Best Supporting Female

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Taylor Russell, Waves

Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

Lauren "Lolo" Spencer, Give Me Liberty

Octavia Spencer, Luce

Robert Altman Award

The Robert Altman Award is given to the ensemble cast, director & casting director of one film: Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler, Alan Alda, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Julie Hagerty, Scarlett Johansson, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson, Merritt Wever

Best Screenplay

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder, To Dust

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems

Chinonye Chukwu, Clemency

Tarell Alvin Mccraney, High Flying Bird

Best First Screenplay

Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol, See You Yesterday

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Driveways

Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy, Blow the Man Down

Jocelyn Deboer, Dawn Luebbe, Greener Grass

James Montague, Craig W. Sanger, The Vast of Night

Best Editing

Julie Béziau, The Third Wife

Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems

Tyler L. Cook, Sword of Trust

Louise Ford, The Lighthouse

Kirill Mikhanovsky, Give Me Liberty

Noah Jupe, Shia LaBeouf, Honey Boy

Amazon Studios

Best Cinematography

Todd Banhazl, Hustlers

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Natasha Braier, Honey Boy

Chananun Chotrungroj, The Third Wife

Pawel Pogorzelski, Midsommar

Best International Film

Invisible Life (Brazil)

Les Miserables (France)

Parasite (South Korea)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France)

Retablo (Peru)

The Souvenir (United Kingdom)

John Cassavetes Award

The John Cassavetes Award is presented to the best feature made for under $500,000 and is given to the writer, director, and producer. 2020 Spirit Awards Nominees are: Burning Cane, Colewell, Give Me Liberty, Premature, Wild Nights With Emily

Producers Award

Now in its 23rd year, honors emerging producers who demonstrate creativity, tenacity and vision, despite highly limited resources. The award includes an unrestricted grant. These are the finalists: Mollye Asher & Krista Parris.

Someone to Watch Award

The Someone To Watch Award, in its 26th year, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision and includes an unrestricted grant. The finalists are: Rashaad Ernesto Green, Premature; Ash Mayfair, The Third Wife; Joe Talbot, The Last Black Man In San Francisco 

Truer Than Fiction Award
The Truer Than Fiction Award, in its 25th year, is for emerging directors of non-fiction features and includes an unrestricted grant. Finalists: Khalik Allah, Black Mother; Davy Rothbart, 17 Blocks; Nadia Shihab, Jaddoland; Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside, América

The Bonnie Award
Now in its 3rd year, the Bonnie Award will recognize a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant sponsored by American Airlines. The 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards Bonnie Award finalists are: Marielle Heller, Kelly Reichardt, Lulu Wang

The 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards ceremony will air live Saturday, Feb. 8. on IFC.

