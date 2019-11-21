Chris Brown and Ex-Girlfriend Ammika Harris Welcome a Baby Boy

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Nov. 21, 2019 2:42 PM
Chris Brown is officially a father for the second time.
The singer's ex-girlfriend, model Ammika Harris, recently gave birth to a baby boy, multiple outlets report. Though mom and dad have yet to confirm the news publicly, subtle clues on both Chris and Ammika's Instagram accounts had fans offering their congratulations.
"I was in love, when I first saw you," Ammika posted on Instagram Stories just a few hours ago. Meanwhile, Chris seemingly confirmed the newborn's birthday when he posted a snapshot captioned, "11-20-19."
News of Ammika's pregnancy first broke in June. While most details of her relationship with the "No Guidance" performer are still unknown, they were first spotted out together in early 2019. At the time, Ammika and Chris were photographed in Paris shortly after he was detained by police on aggravated rape accusations.
The 30-year-old has since filed a criminal lawsuit against the accuser and the case is still ongoing.
Outside of Brown's legal turmoil, he remains the a proud father to 5-year-old Royalty.
"God gave me an angel," he recently captioned a photo of Royalty, whose mother is Nia Guzman.
Chris' romantic history includes a number of high-profile, and at times contentious, romances. Prior to Ammika, the Grammy winner dated actress Karrueche Tran for several years and was most recently linked to model and music video vixen Indyamarie.
Page Six was first to break the news. We've reached out to Brown's camp for comment.
Original Ms. Darbus Meets New Ms. Darbus In Touching High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Video
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?