See the Best AMAs Couples Over the Years (Including Those Who Are Now Exes)

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Nov. 23, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Remember when Justin Bieber and then-girlfriend Selena Gomez brought the cuteness to the American Music Awards red carpet?

The two attended the 2011 AMAs together, when they were babies. Adorable babies. At the time, they were in the beginning stages of what would become an on-again, off-again three-year relationship, which they would later rekindle temporarily in 2017, just before Justin restarted a romance with the woman he ended up marrying months later, Hailey Bieber.

And it was just last year that Halsey and then-boyfriend G-Eazy rekindled a year-long romance just long enough to attend the AMAs together. Sadly, two weeks later, it was revealed that they had broken up for good.

Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson and Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale also attended the AMAs together in past years while they were married. Nick would go on to bring his current wife, Vanessa Lachey, to the 2018 ceremony.

Other married couples spotted on the AMAs red carpet—married couples who remain together, that is, include fan-favorites Faith Hill and Tim McGraw and Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

Watch

Camila Cabello Super Surprised By 4 AMAs Wins

See photos of the best celebrity couples at the AMAs:

Jessica Simpson, Nick Lachey, 2004 American Music Awards, AMAs

KMazur/WireImage

Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson

The then-married couple walked the red carpet at the 2004 AMAs. They split a year later.

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, AMAs, 2005 American Music Awards

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

The two are spotted at the 2005 AMAs. The two country stars share three daughters and have been married since 1996.

Joel Madden, Hilary Duff, 2005 American Music Awards, AMAs

SGranitz/WireImage

Hilary Duff and Joel Madden

The two attended the 2005 AMAs together. The singers broke up a year later after dating for two and a half years.

Article continues below

Gwen Stefani, Gavin Rossdale, 2006 American Music Awards

Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale

The then-married couple only had eyes for each other at the 2006 AMAs. The two, who share three sons, both filed for divorce in 2015 after 13 years of marriage, and finalized it a year later.

Vanessa Lachey, Nick Lachey, 2008 American Music Awards, AMAs

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey

The married couple walked the red carpet at the 2018 AMAs.

Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, 2011 American Music Awards, AMAs

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

The then-lovebirds attended the 2011 AMAs together. They broke up in 2014 after dating on and off for three years, then got back together in late 2017 for several months before splitting up for good, after which he married Hailey Baldwin, now Hailey Bieber, following a whirlwind rekindled romance of their own.

Article continues below

Luke Bryan, Caroline Boyer, 2015 American Music Awards, AMAs

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer

The country star brought his wife to the 2015 AMAs.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, AMAs, 2016 American Music Awards, Couples

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

All eyes were on the married pair at the 2016 AMAs.

Pink, Carey Hart, 2017 American Music Awards, AMAs

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Pink and Carey Hart

The married couple walk the red carpet at the 2017 AMAs.

Article continues below

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

The married couple brought the cuteness to the 2017 AMAs.

G-Eazy, Halsey, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp

Halsey and G-Eazy

The two looked smitten with each other at the 2018 AMAs. They broke up two weeks later following an on-again, off-again relationship of more than one year.

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross

The married lovebirds were adorable at the 2018 AMAs.

Article continues below

Offset, Cardi B, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cardi B and Offset

The two showed some PDA on the red carpet at the 2018 AMAs.

The 2019 American Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on ABC on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ciara, Future Zahir Wilburn, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Ciara's Best American Music Awards Looks of All Time

Taylor Swift, Milestones

Revisit 10 of Taylor Swift's Record-Breaking Moments Ahead of the 2019 American Music Awards

Natasha Lyonne, Zazie Beetz

Independent Spirit Awards 2020: See the Complete List of Nominations

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift

See Where Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and More Stars Are Sitting at the 2019 American Music Awards

Britney Spears

Flashback! See Britney Spears, Cher and More at the 1999 American Music Awards

American Music Awards Couples - SELENA GOMEZ, JUSTIN BEIBER 2011

Look Back on These Unforgettable Former Couples at the American Music Awards

Taylor Swift, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Revisiting Taylor Swift's Gorgeous American Music Awards Looks

TAGS/ 2019 American Music Awards , Awards , Couples , Red Carpet , Top Stories , Apple News , Justin Bieber , Selena Gomez , VG
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.