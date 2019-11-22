Ciara's Best American Music Awards Looks of All Time

Ciara has been serving up looks at the American Music Awards for years.

The 34-year-old singer, who is set to host the upcoming 2019 ceremony, was three weeks shy of 19 when she made her first appearance at the AMAs in 2004. She looked adorable with honey blonde hair, and a very '00s style lace top over stylish blue jeans. The following year, Ciara sported a romantic white lace dress and boots at the 2005 AMAs, which she attended with her then-boyfriend Bow Wow. The two also performed onstage together.

Ciara was absent from the AMAs for several years before she made her big return in 2013, sporting a chic short hairstyle and a flattering and daring semi-sheer gown. She skipped out the following year as well but was back in 2015, also turning heads with an equally avant-garde style. The following year, she returned while pregnant with her and Russell Wilson's daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, their first child together and her second, and showcased her baby bump in a black and white asymmetrical dress. And in 2017, it was her son Future Zahir Wilson's turn to steal the show on the red carpet!

Ciara's last appearance at the AMAs was last year, and she also got to perform.

Watch

Will Ciara and Russell Wilson Have a Third Kid?

See photos of Ciara's best American Music Awards looks:

Ciara, AMAs, 2004 American Music Awards

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

2015 AMAs: Red Carpet

The epitome of early '00s fashion.

Ciara, AMAs, 2005 American Music Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

2015 AMAs: Red Carpet

Those boots!

Ciara, 2013 American Music Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2013 AMAs: Red Carpet

The singer showcases a daring look at the 2013 American Music Awards.

Ciara, 2015 American Music Awards

Mark Davis/Getty Images

2015 AMAs: Red Carpet

The singer showcases another daring look at the 2015 American Music Awards.

Ciara, AMAs, 2016 American Music Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

2016 AMAs: Red Carpet

The singer showcases her baby bump at the 2016 American Music Awards. She gave birth to daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, her second child and first with husband Russell Wilson, six months later

Ciara, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

2017 AMAs: Red Carpet

The singer poses in a black leather outfit at the 2017 American Music Awards

Ciara, Future Zahir Wilburn, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp

2018 AMAs: Red Carpet

Wearing a colorful dress, the singer poses with her son Future Zahir Wilburn at the 2018 American Music Awards.

Ciara, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp

2018 AMAs: Onstage

The singer performs onstage in a white leather outfit at the 2018 American Music Awards.

The 2019 American Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on ABC on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

