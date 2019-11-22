Ciara's Best American Music Awards Looks of All Time

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 5:00 AM
Ciara has been serving up looks at the American Music Awards for years.
The 34-year-old singer, who is set to host the upcoming 2019 ceremony, was three weeks shy of 19 when she made her first appearance at the AMAs in 2004. She looked adorable with honey blonde hair, and a very '00s style lace top over stylish blue jeans. The following year, Ciara sported a romantic white lace dress and boots at the 2005 AMAs, which she attended with her then-boyfriend Bow Wow. The two also performed onstage together.
Ciara was absent from the AMAs for several years before she made her big return in 2013, sporting a chic short hairstyle and a flattering and daring semi-sheer gown. She skipped out the following year as well but was back in 2015, also turning heads with an equally avant-garde style. The following year, she returned while pregnant with her and Russell Wilson's daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, their first child together and her second, and showcased her baby bump in a black and white asymmetrical dress. And in 2017, it was her son Future Zahir Wilson's turn to steal the show on the red carpet!
Ciara's last appearance at the AMAs was last year, and she also got to perform.
See photos of Ciara's best American Music Awards looks:
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
The epitome of early '00s fashion.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Those boots!
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The singer showcases a daring look at the 2013 American Music Awards.
Article continues below
Mark Davis/Getty Images
The singer showcases another daring look at the 2015 American Music Awards.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The singer showcases her baby bump at the 2016 American Music Awards. She gave birth to daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, her second child and first with husband Russell Wilson, six months later
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
The singer poses in a black leather outfit at the 2017 American Music Awards
Article continues below
John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp
Wearing a colorful dress, the singer poses with her son Future Zahir Wilburn at the 2018 American Music Awards.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp
The singer performs onstage in a white leather outfit at the 2018 American Music Awards.
The 2019 American Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on ABC on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?