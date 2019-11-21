Scooter Braun Finally Addresses Taylor Swift Drama and Calls Himself the ''Bad Guy''

Scooter Braun is finally addressing the dramatic situation involving Taylor Swift and Scott Borchetta.

In recent months, Taylor Swift has spoken openly about her feud with Braun and Borchetta. She's used social media as a tool to convey her displeasure with the two men and to implore her fellow musicians to support her in this ongoing dispute. Naturally, many of those musicians have come to her aid, whether it be via social media or in public spaces.

All the while, Scooter has chosen to remain silent on the matter. He acknowledges this while speaking at the 2019 Entertainment Industry Conference, co-sponsored by Variety and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. "I haven't talked about this in six months. Not once. I haven't made a statement about it," he said.

Scooter reveals his belief that publicly addressing the situation won't do anything to bring it to an end. He explains, "I just think we live in a time of toxic division, and of people thinking that social media is the appropriate place to air out on each other and not have conversations. And I don't like politicians doing it. I don't like anybody doing it."