EXCLUSIVE!

Original Ms. Darbus Meets New Ms. Darbus In Touching High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Video

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Nov. 21, 2019 2:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

If you thought High School Musical: The Musical: The Series was already pretty meta, here's a new meta layer to add. 

In a new featurette exclusive to E! News, the original Ms. Darbus, also known as Alyson Reed, pays a visit to Julia Lester, the actress who plays Ashlyn, who is playing Ms. Darbus in the production of High School Musical at the center of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Ashlyn would likely be just as excited as Lester is to meet Reed, who can't stop gushing over how much she loves HSMTMTS

"I love the show!" she says. "It's so great, so clever, so creative, and there's such heart, and it's just terrific." 

Read

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Is a Delightful Surprise

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series creator Tim Federle also joins, and asks Reed if a week has ever gone by where High School Musical hasn't come up, and apparently there has not. 

"But you know what? I'm thrilled. I'm thrilled, and I mean this sincerely. I'm so proud to be a part of something that made the arts cool again," she says. 

Bravo, Brava, Ms. Darbus. 

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Alyson Reed, Julia Lester

Disney Plus

Lester now also has her very own Ms. Darbus-esque scarf thanks to Reed, who gifted it to her during their meeting. 

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Alyson Reed, Julia Lester

Disney Plus

Lester also mentions the performance from the show that many were talking about after the show made its debut, and if you haven't seen it, you gotta hit play below.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is now streaming on Disney Plus, with new episodes arriving on Fridays. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford Will Star in Scripted Version of True Crime Hit The Staircase

Exclusive: Original Ms. Darbus Meets New "High School Musical" Actress

Watch Kendall Jenner Chug Beer at Hockey Game!

Jaina Lee Ortiz, Station 19, Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

The Season 3 Premiere of Station 19 Will Be a Giant Grey's Anatomy Crossover

Jamie Lynn Spears, Zoey 101

Jamie Lynn Spears and Zoey 101 Cast Reunite...for All That

You SEason 2

You Season 2's First Photos Have Joe Goldberg Looking Mighty Creepy

My Feet Are Killing Me

Move Over, Pimples—TLC Is Taking on Foot Conditions With My Feet Are Killing Me

TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Celebrities
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.