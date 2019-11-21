Kendall Jenner One Ups Sophie Turner With an Epic Beer Chug

We've got a new queen!

On Tuesday evening, Kendall Jenner treated herself to a night on the town and attended Madison Square Garden in New York City for a hockey game. The model and reality TV star watched the New York Ranger beat the Washington Capital, and enjoyed an ice cold beer while sitting on the sidelines.

A fan captured footage of Kendall on the jumbotron chugging a beer while cheering on the teams. Back in March of this year, Sophie Turner was caught on the jumbotron epically chugging her wine alongside her hubby Joe Jonas, and it looks like Kendall is providing a little friendly competition to rival the Game of Thrones star.

Sophie's viral moment took place in Madison Square Garden as well, but the game was a New York Rangers versus the Detroit Red Wings match-up instead. Sophie also reacted to the moment online. "Send it for the starks," the actress captioned a clip of the now-viral moment on Instagram.