From Friends to Modern Family, Check Out the Funniest Thanksgiving TV Episodes

Before your holiday feast gets underway, we are looking back at the funniest Thanksgiving television episodes ever.

These are the shows that we keep coming back to year after year because they are just that good!

Friends created some of the most iconic Thanksgiving episodes ever. From "The One with the Rumor" featuring Jennifer Aniston's then-husband, Brad Pitt, to "The One With All the Thanksgivings" in which Monica (Courteney Cox) unforgettable dons a Turkey on her head, there are so many great options to choose from.

But, our list wouldn't be complete without including memorable episodes from shows such as Modern Family, Fresh Off the Boat and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Get ready to laugh out loud at these hilarious shows!

And don't worry, we also made sure that oldies-but-goodies from The Office, Gilmore Girls and Boy Meets World made the list. After all, what would Thanksgiving be without a little nostalgia?