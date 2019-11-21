Artem Chigvintsev Declares His Love for Nikki Bella With the Sweetest Birthday Message

Love is the best present of all!

As E! readers surely know, today (Nov. 21) marks Nikki Bella and Brie Bella's 36th birthday. While countless fans have flocked to social media to wish the Bella Twins a very happy birthday, it was one particular Instagram post that caught our eye.

Specifically, Nikki's boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev took to the picture sharing site to deliver a very special birthday message.

"The happiest birthday to my beautiful Nicole may this day be very special filled with lots of love," the professional dancer gushed alongside a stunning photo of the Total Bellas star. "I love you so, so much."

The love birds first became acquainted when they were partnered together during season 25 of Dancing With the Stars. However, it wasn't until after the WWE superstar's split from former fiancé John Cena, that the duo became romantic.

Although Bella and Chigvintsev took time before declaring the boyfriend-girlfriend label, they couldn't be more in love.

Nikki Bella Shares Intimate Details About Her Sex Life With Artem Chigvintsev

"I get to just be me," Nikki shared with E! News back in October. "It's kind of like my soul gets to have no filter, no makeup. Like, I fully live in my truth with him."

And Bella's close friends have even signed off on her romance with the Russian-born dancer. During an exclusive chat with E! News, Nattie Neidhart revealed that she "really liked Artem" and that he was "really sweet" and a "total gentleman."

From what we see on social media, we would have to agree with Neidhart. For more sweet moments of Artem and Nikki, be sure to look through the images below!

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Big Honor

"Last night was truly incredible.... I was honored to be able to attend Hospices de Beaune Chevalier's gala dinner... and even more honored to be recognized. Burgundy will always have a place in my heart! And of course always satisfy my palette in an amazing way! Hospices de Beaune Wine Auction Weekend has been the best weekend so far! Still more to go! Thank you @domainesalbertbichot," Nikki shared.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

All Dolled Up

The coordinating couple looking stunning in their black tie formalwear.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Au Revoir

"Goodbye kisses at one of my favorite places in Paris... @lemeuriceparis."

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Retirement Party

"This was my look for my retirement party last week in Phoenix, AZ! @thebriebella and the @totalbellas crew put it together for me and it meant SO much! (@justinmaxx you're a rockstar! Love you!) Bella Army your videos made me cry! Can't wait for you all to see it on Total Bellas!," Nikki posted.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Stealing Kisses

Nikki and Artem share a smooch at a store opening in Scottsdale.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

French Kiss

"Vive la France!"

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

French Strolls

"Qui vivra verra"

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

South of the Border

"Somewhere in Mexico with my Coco #vivamexico."

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Wet 'n Wild

"Let it rain #happy."

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Reunited

"Finally got back my beautiful �� you have no idea how much I missed you," Artem wrote. Too cute!

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Sunday Snuggles

"Best Sunday with my [monkey]."

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Giving Back

"Wow what a weekend starting with @thevfoundation that raised 7million for cancer research, spending the best time with friends and experiencing Napa to the fullest plus meeting incredible wine makers that shares love for wine and of course having @thenikkibella by my side made it the best weekend EVER," Artem shared.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Pick-Me-Up

Nikki and Artem grab coffee and newspapers during a morning walk in L.A.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

New Beginning

Nikki took to Instagram in August 2019 to share a message about her "new beginning" with Artem. "As I start a new amazing journey with @totalbellas and my life, my @theartemc is starting the same," the retired WWE star wrote. "And I am so excited for him to be on this journey with me. I'm thankful for him to showcase his life, love, ups and downs not only for me but for my Bella Army and my Total Bellas viewers."

Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella, 2019 Teen Choice Awards

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Nikki's Choice

The kissing cuties look adorable while walking the 2019 Teen Choice Awards red carpet.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

LRR / BACKGRID

Retail Therapy

The duo can't keep their hands off each other while shopping with Brie in L.A.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Ryan Miller/Variety

Giving Back

The duo attend the 9th Annual Variety The Children's Charity Poker and Casino Night at Paramount Studios.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

SplashNews.com

Summer Stroll

The newly labeled boyfriend and girlfriend step out in July 2019.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

GIO/SAL / BACKGRID

Night Out

Nikki and Artem pose in plaid before Billie Eilish's July 11 concert in L.A. 

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, Kids Choice Sports 2019

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Red Carpet Couple

Nikki's neon pants are almost as vibrant as her ear-to-ear smile! 

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram / Nikki Bella

Holiday Hangs

"Happy 4th of July!" Nikki captioned the last of several adorable IG photos from her and Artem's holiday. 

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram / Nikki Bella

Happy

Artem sweeps Nikki off her feet! "Lake Tahoe makes my soul smile & my inner child come out and play!" she wrote on Instagram.

 
Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram / Nikki Bella

Picture Perfect

Nikki and Artem's Lake Tahoe photo shoot was hotter than the weather on 4th of July. 

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Hands Off

"hands free 10 second selfie."

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Smooch!

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

BACKGRID

Coffee & Kisses

Nikki and Artem swap smooches while grabbing a bite at coffee hot spot Intelligentsia in L.A.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

LRR / BACKGRID

Loved Up at Lunch

The cuties can't hide their love for each other while grabbing a meal at Joan's on Third in L.A.

Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella

Instagram

Birthday Boy

"Happy Birthday to a man who not only makes my face smile, but my heart. You're a special one Mr. Chigvintsev! Your relaxing, calm, patient, kind, happy energy and aura is contagious! You truly are the kindest soul I have ever met. Thank you for bringing a lot of sunshine into my life. Happy Birthday my Artem!" Nikki wished her beau in June 2019.

Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella

Instagram

BottleRock Babes

Artem and Nikki enjoy a weekend getaway to the BottleRock music festival in Napa, California. 

Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella

Instagram

Music Fest Lovefest

"In honor of my Khaleesi, forever my Queen of Dragons. And love BottleRock with my A. (nickname by the Bird)," Nikki wrote.

Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Group Photo

"Besties and Wine equals a GOOD time!! #napavalley #bottlerock #winetasting"

Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Podcast Official

Artem made his first appearance on the Bellas' podcast in May 2019 and the lovebirds didn't shy away from talking about their relationship.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Disney Date

Nikki and Artem cuddle up while in Disney with Brie and Bryan.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, PDA

ROMA / MEGA

PDA

Nikki kisses Artem's shoulder as they grab lunch together in Studio City, Calif. in May 2019.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Muy Bonita

The WWE beauty celebrated Cinco de Mayo early with a romantic trip with her man.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Ay, Ay, Ay

The two are muy caliete!

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Dog Pile

Nikki and Artem cuddle in bed with her pup Winston.

Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

Breakfast With the Fam

Brie posted this cute pic of her, Birdie, Nikki and Artem grabbing breakfast together in NYC in April 2019.

Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella

Instagram

Wine Time

Artem and Nikki hold hands during a daytime date in Washington, D.C.

Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella

BACKGRID

Sunny Stroll

After confirming their relationship, Nikki and Artem enjoy a sunny morning stroll around L.A.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

It's Official!

Trailing Total Bellas' fourth season finale, the WWE star took to Instagram Sunday night, March 24, with an adorable snapshot that sees her planting a sweet kiss on the DWTS pro's cheek—and looking about as smitten as he does. The photo seemed to reemphasize what the final moments of Sunday's episode already confirmed: that Nikki and Artem are, in fact, doing the romance thing. "Well after that season finale," she wrote in the post's caption, adding that her and Artem's relationship is the "first thing I'll be talking about" during Wednesday's upcoming episode of The Bellas Podcast. Stay tuned!

Nikki Bella Artem Chigvintsev Instagram

Instagram/Artem Chigvintsev

Messing Around

Artem followed Nikki's adorable Instagram post with one of his own the following the day. The scenic shot pictures a giddy-looking Nikki smiling and covering Artem's face while his arm is wrapped sweetly around her waist. 

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Sunday Fun Day

Just weeks before the pair would go on to publicly confirm their romance, Artem made several appearances on Nikki's Instagram Story and Instagram Live videos before and during Total Bellas' March 10 episode. Why? The Bella twin explained that Artem would be joining her in live tweeting the episode, though that wasn't the only reason for his social media cameo. "I have a special guest who had a really fun Sunday fun day with me," she told fans in the Live video, before explaining they spent the afternoon enjoying ramen and non-alcoholic beer together.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Phamous / BACKGRID

Just Hangin'

Not long before that, the rumored couple (at the time, anyway) had fans on the Internet swooning after they were seen cuddling up to each other post-lunch date near West Hollywood. 

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, DWTS

ABC/Eric McCandless

Slow It Down

Nikki and Artem looked like a fairy tale come to life as they waltzed through Nora Jones' "Come Away With Me" during DWTS' designated "ballroom night." 

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, DWTS

Adam Rose/ABC via Getty Images

All Smiles

When they met at the start of DWTS' 25th season, Nikki and Artem got along from the get-go. Just look at those grins! 

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

David Livingston/Getty Images

A Good-Looking Pair

The Total Bellas star and Artem first met on the DWTS set almost two years ago. During their time as platonic Dancing partners, rumors swirled that they were more than just friends. Nikki stamped out those rumors during Total Bellas' most recent season and vented to Artem about the misguided backlash. "I can't even like your photos on Instagram without getting a crazy amount of hate," she told him over lunch. 

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, DWTS

David Livingston/Getty Images

What A Catch!

Nikki and her DWTS pro flaunted some smooth moves for the cameras during a 2017 press event for the dance competition series. 

Don't forget to wish Nikki and Brie a happy birthday on social media!

