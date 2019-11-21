Charlize Theron Was Criticized For Gaining Weight For a Role

"He was like, ‘What are you doing? You never smiled. You look so angry, you look horrible,'" she continued. "So you panic a little bit because you are putting yourself out there, and you are taking a risk, and when you do that, you are not a hundred percent sure. You are taking a chance. So there is a part of you that second-guesses, right? And you are like, ‘Shit, well, maybe I did go too far with this.' Then you realize you have to stand that ground."

Switching gears, Theron also discussed losing the backing for her upcoming film Bombshell after the movie's first studio Annapurna fell through, explaining that she was more scared to lose the film's A-list stars—which includes Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Kate McKinnon and more—due to scheduling.

"We aimed really high and had a lot of actors who are very, very busy," she said, who plays Megyn Kellyin the drama that takes viewers inside the Fox News #MeToo scandal. "So our scheduling was the biggest problem with the financing falling through because we were two weeks out from shooting."