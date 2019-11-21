Chrissy Teigen and Daughter Luna Steal the Spotlight in John Legend's Christmas Song

John Legend and his family are getting into the holiday spirit a little early this year.

The 40-year-old EGOT winner dropped a new version of the classic song "Happy Christmas (War Is Over)" on Thursday.

While John provides the lead vocals on the track, his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and his daughter, Luna Simone Stephens, make some sweet cameos.

The song opens up with John wishing Luna a "happy Christmas," and Chrissy sending the same celebratory message to their son Miles Theodore Stephens.

"Happy Christmas, Daddy and Mommy," Luna replies.

The song also features harmonies by the children's choir of The Fernando Pullum Community Arts Center—a nonprofit organization that provides at-risk youth with performing arts instruction to help them build self-esteem, develop civic responsibility and achieve academic success.

The song appears on John's album A Legendary Christmas: The Deluxe Edition. The "All of Me" artist opens up about recording the tune in a video for Amazon Music.

"I loved recording, 'Happy Xmas (War Is Over)," he says in the clip. "It was such an inspiring recording session. I got to include my wife and my daughter We all came together to sing a really beautiful song that needs to be heard."