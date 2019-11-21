Go Inside The Weeknd's $25 Million Beverly Hills Bachelor Pad

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Nov. 21, 2019 10:52 AM
The Weeknd's got himself some new digs, and you just bought what he bought, you may never want to leave the house.
The 29-year-old "Starboy" singer recently purchased a Beverly Hills penthouse for a cool $25 million, E! News has confirmed. The more than 8,200-square-foot property contains four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two powder rooms, and a slew of lavish Italian designs and furniture. There is a chef's kitchen custom-designed by famed industrial designer Antonio Citterio as well as walk-in closets designed by MisuraEmme Of Milan.
The penthouse also includes an espresso bar and a gym.
Living on the top floor of a on top of a 22-story building allows the Weeknd unobstructed views of Los Angeles, including the adjacent Los Angeles Country Club, the hills and the Pacific Ocean, located 10 miles away (but roughly 30 minutes).
Earlier this year, Forbes estimated the singer's annual earnings to be $40 million—down from $92 million two years before—due to proceeds from concerts and endorsement deals with Puma and Bacardi.
See photos of The Weeknd's new penthouse:
Beverly West Residences
The home contains luxury plumbing fixtures From Vola, Dornbracht, Fantini And Kallista.
Beverly West Residences
The four bedrooms contain walk-in closets designed by MisuraEmme Of Milan.
Beverly West Residences
The home contains luxury furnishings by Giorgetti, B&B Italia, Armani Casa, Poltrona Frau, Verpan, One Collection, Lasvit, Maxalto, Flos, Baker, John Pomp Studio and more.
Article continues below
Beverly West Residences
Hungry?
Beverly West Residences
Anyone for a drink?
Beverly West Residences
You can basically see the entire city from this penthouse.
Article continues below
In 2017, it was reported that The Weeknd bought a sprawling mansion in Hidden Hills, CA for $18 million.
Three months before he bought his new Beverly Hills bachelor pad, E! News learned that The Weeknd and model Bella Hadid called it quits again after rekindling a relationship about a year ago.
Hyghly
One month prior to the sale, it was revealed that the two were spending time together again; he attended her 23rd birthday party at Le Chalet, L'Avenue at Saks' lower level cocktail lounge in New York City. A source told E! News that "he was with her the entire night and they left together to go back to the apartment they both shared."
A rep for the singer later told People that the two "just attended as friends."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?