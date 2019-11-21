Go Inside The Weeknd's $25 Million Beverly Hills Bachelor Pad

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Nov. 21, 2019 10:52 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The Weeknd's got himself some new digs, and you just bought what he bought, you may never want to leave the house.

The 29-year-old "Starboy" singer recently purchased a Beverly Hills penthouse for a cool $25 million, E! News has confirmed. The more than 8,200-square-foot property contains four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two powder rooms, and a slew of lavish Italian designs and furniture. There is a chef's kitchen custom-designed by famed industrial designer Antonio Citterio as well as walk-in closets designed by MisuraEmme Of Milan.

The penthouse also includes an espresso bar and a gym.

Living on the top floor of a on top of a 22-story building allows the Weeknd unobstructed views of Los Angeles, including the adjacent Los Angeles Country Club, the hills and the Pacific Ocean, located 10 miles away (but roughly 30 minutes).

Earlier this year, Forbes estimated the singer's annual earnings to be $40 million—down from $92 million two years before—due to proceeds from concerts and endorsement deals with Puma and Bacardi.

Watch

Bella Hadid Gushes Over Boyfriend The Weeknd

See photos of The Weeknd's new penthouse:

The Weeknd, Penthouse Apartment

Beverly West Residences

Bathroom

The home contains luxury plumbing fixtures From Vola, Dornbracht, Fantini And Kallista.

The Weeknd, Penthouse Apartment

Beverly West Residences

Bedroom

The four bedrooms contain walk-in closets designed by MisuraEmme Of Milan.

The Weeknd, Penthouse Apartment

Beverly West Residences

Living Room

The home contains luxury furnishings by Giorgetti, B&B Italia, Armani Casa, Poltrona Frau, Verpan, One Collection, Lasvit, Maxalto, Flos, Baker, John Pomp Studio and more.

Article continues below

The Weeknd, Penthouse Apartment

Beverly West Residences

Dining Room

Hungry?

The Weeknd, Penthouse Apartment

Beverly West Residences

Bar

Anyone for a drink?

The Weeknd, Penthouse Apartment

Beverly West Residences

What a View

You can basically see the entire city from this penthouse.

Article continues below

In 2017, it was reported that The Weeknd bought a sprawling mansion in Hidden Hills, CA for $18 million.

Three months before he bought his new Beverly Hills bachelor pad, E! News learned that The Weeknd and model Bella Hadid called it quits again after rekindling a relationship about a year ago.

The Weeknd

Hyghly

One month prior to the sale, it was revealed that the two were spending time together again; he attended her 23rd birthday party at Le Chalet, L'Avenue at Saks' lower level cocktail lounge in New York City. A source told E! News that "he was with her the entire night and they left together to go back to the apartment they both shared."

A rep for the singer later told People that the two "just attended as friends."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella, 2019 Teen Choice Awards

Artem Chigvintsev Declares His Love for Nikki Bella With the Sweetest Birthday Message

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron Was Criticized For Gaining Weight For a Role

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and Daughter Luna Steal the Spotlight in John Legend's Christmas Song

Pete Davidson's Trick to Getting the Girl of Your Dreams

Megan Thee Stallion Denies Dating Tristan Thompson

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Finally Shares Release Date For Her New Album

Megan Thee Stallion, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's

Megan Thee Stallion Is Now Slamming Trey Songz Romance Rumors, Too

TAGS/ The Weeknd , Real Estate , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.