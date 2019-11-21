Go Inside The Weeknd's $25 Million Beverly Hills Bachelor Pad

The Weeknd's got himself some new digs, and you just bought what he bought, you may never want to leave the house.

The 29-year-old "Starboy" singer recently purchased a Beverly Hills penthouse for a cool $25 million, E! News has confirmed. The more than 8,200-square-foot property contains four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two powder rooms, and a slew of lavish Italian designs and furniture. There is a chef's kitchen custom-designed by famed industrial designer Antonio Citterio as well as walk-in closets designed by MisuraEmme Of Milan.

The penthouse also includes an espresso bar and a gym.

Living on the top floor of a on top of a 22-story building allows the Weeknd unobstructed views of Los Angeles, including the adjacent Los Angeles Country Club, the hills and the Pacific Ocean, located 10 miles away (but roughly 30 minutes).

Earlier this year, Forbes estimated the singer's annual earnings to be $40 million—down from $92 million two years before—due to proceeds from concerts and endorsement deals with Puma and Bacardi.