Megan Thee Stallion Is Now Slamming Trey Songz Romance Rumors, Too

As Megan Thee Stallion bluntly put it, "All that other s&$t is RUMORS/LIES."

The MTV Video Music Award winner can't escape the online chatter. On Wednesday, the star fired back at rumors she was dating Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompsonand claims that he invited her to his team's game at Madison Square Garden before going to dinner together.

"What In the f are you talking about. I wish y'all would stop making s!&t up," she tweeted in response to the gossip about them together, noting she doesn't know Thompson. "Lol they literally made up a whole LIE I was at knicks game with my manager and my friend Ej."

Now, the star is shooting down speculation linking her to Trey Songz after footage surfaced of the two getting close at a celebration for the performer on Wednesday night in honor of his 34th birthday on Thanksgiving.