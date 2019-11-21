Move Over, Pimples—TLC Is Taking on Foot Conditions With My Feet Are Killing Me

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Nov. 21, 2019 10:28 AM
Move over pimples, it's feet's time to shine! TLC is bringing a new reality show into your life all about funky feet. Starring Dr. Ebonie Vincent and Dr. Brad Schaeffer, My Feet Are Killing Me will feature the foot docs taking on all kinds of podiatric conditions. And it's not for the faint of heart. There's a viewer discretion advisory on the show, including in the sneak peek above.
"This program examines podiatric medical conditions and the procedures involved with treating them," the voiceover says. "Due to their graphic nature, viewer discretion is advised."
Gulp.
The nine-part series premieres on Thursday, Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. after the return of Dr. Pimple Popper.
In My Feet Are Killing Me, the expert podiatrists and surgeons are put to the task of restoring patients' confidence and getting them, quite literally, back on their feet. The doctors juggle all sorts of cases, from wart clusters and fungus to toe amputations and foot reconstructions. Cases range from a paranormal romance novelist who wants her sixth toe amputated and a former professional dancer who has a bunion so big she has problems walking, to a man suffering from Proteus syndrome and a nudist with severe fungus.
"It was clear, following the debut of Dr. Pimple Popper, that our audience was craving even more powerful and heartwarming stories of medical transformation," Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, said in a statement. "With My Feet Are Killing Me, we're beyond excited for viewers to fall in love with Dr. Ebonie and Dr. Brad, who are tops in their field as well as exceedingly compassionate caregivers to their desperate patients. As with all series in TLC's popular medical genre, we bring viewers along on emotional rollercoaster journeys through to their uplifting conclusions."
Dr. Vincent is a trained foot and ankle surgeon in Orange County, California who specializes in minimally invasive surgical techniques, corrective and reconstructive foot and ankle surgery. Her expertise also includes diabetic limb salvage, pediatric foot conditions and sports medicine.
Dr. Schaeffer worked with patients at Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine clinic in Philadelphia, PA for years where he examined and assessed various conditions in a clinical setting.
Take a peek at what's in store in the video above.
My Feet Are Killing Me premieres Thursday, Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. on TLC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?