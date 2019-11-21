Freida Pinto Is Engaged to Boyfriend Cory Tran

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Nov. 21, 2019 9:52 AM

Freida Pinto and Cory Tran

She said yes! 

Actress Freida Pinto and photographer Cory Tran are engaged to be married. The couple announced their happy news on Instagram for Cory's birthday, along with a few gorgeous photos of their engagement. The couple was absolutely glowing over their exciting announcement. The pair first sparked romance rumors in late 2017 and have been going strong ever since. Freida was previously linked to Slumdog Millionaire co-star Dev Patel, who she dated for six years until 2014.  

She shared her happy news with followers via Instagram. "It all makes sense now," she captioned a sweet photo of the pair. "Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense."

This was also an amazing gift for Cory, because her post also doubled as a happy birthday post for her husband-to-be. 

Photos

2019 Celebrity Engagements

"You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life," she continued. "And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart. Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiancé!" 

Of course, Cory couldn't let his lady have all the fun. He also shared his thoughts in a sweet Instagram for his future wife. "The best birthday present I could've asked for," he simply captioned a picture of them together. "Fiancé." 

 

Congratulations to the happy couple! 

