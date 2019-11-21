We're Kind of Bummed The Crown Didn't Handle These Real-Life Events in Season 3

Justice for Princess Anne!

No, that's not what we expected our battle cry to be when we finished binge-watching The Crown's highly anticipated third season, which featured a stacked roster of new actors—including Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Cartertaking over the roles of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Phillip and Princess Margaret in Netflix's hit royal drama, but here we are, rallying behind the Queen's only daughter.

Covering the Queen's rule from 1964-1976, series creator Peter Morgan had to cram over a decade worth of political intrigue, personal life strife and headline-making scandals into just 10 episodes, no easy task. While we understand not every single event that happened in that time period could be covered, we were a bit disappointed to see several real-life occurrences not make it into the show, especially ones involving Princess Anne and Prince Charles, with Erin Doherty and Josh O'Connor both delivering breakout performances as Queen Elizabeth's children.