Joe Jonas Joins Sophie Turner With a Quibi TV Show of His Own

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Nov. 21, 2019 9:14 AM
Turns out Quibi will be a family affair for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. E! News has learned the Jonas Brothers member will star in , an eight-part travel series inspired by his Instagram account.
According to Quibi, the new series will combine Joe's love for travel, photography and adventure while following him experiencing cities on the Happiness Begins tour. Look for local guides to show him around the cities like a true native.
"You often think you know about a certain place or a person until you take some time to dig deeper. I'm fortunate to get to travel around the world through my profession and you often see me on the other side of the lens but Cup of Joe is giving me the opportunity to dig a little deeper and point the lens at some of the world's most interesting people… and some more of the weird, fun things I'm into," Jonas said in a statement.
Quibi previously announced Turner will follow up her eight-season run on Game of Thrones with Survive, a new series based on the novel of the same name by Alex Morel. The Walking Dead's Corey Hawkins also stars.
"I couldn't be more honored to portray the role of Jane in Survive for Quibi," Turner said in a statement. "She's a complex character fighting against the odds to not only save her life, but to also find her own source of strength and courage. I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need"
Turner's character finds herself on a remote snow-covered mountain after a plane crash and fighting for her life to survive.
Quibi, a mobile-first streaming platform, launches April 6, 2020. A number of stars have already signed on for short-form projects including Zac Efron, Darren Criss and Anna Kendrick.
