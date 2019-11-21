Kate Middleton Cancels on Prince William Outing Because of Their Kids

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Nov. 21, 2019 9:07 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Family comes first.

Kate Middleton will not be able to accompany husband Prince William to the Tusk Conservation Awards in London on Thursday evening because to an undisclosed matter relating to their children, Kensington Palace says. The two are parents to Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1. Kate and William will, however, meet the award finalists at an earlier event, suggesting there is no serious problem regarding the kids' health.

"The duchess is no longer able to attend the Tusk awards due to the children," a palace spokesperson said in a statement. "She will still however meet finalists at a tea at Kensington Palace this afternoon. The duke as patron will attend both."

The Duke of Cambridge has been a patron of the Tusk charity, which supports conservation intervention in Africa, for over a decade. He is due to present three awards and make a speech at the award ceremony, HELLO! magazine reported.

Watch

Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Bring Kids to Charity Polo Match

On Monday, William and Kate attended the 2019 Royal Variety Performance.

Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

According to HELLO!,  the duchess told performers that their children wanted to come too, but that she had to tell them, "Not on a school night!"

Kate wore a stunning black lace Alexander McQueen dress and drop pearl Erdem earrings to the event.

Last week, the duke and duchess visited the Troubadour White City Theater in London in honor of Shout's crisis volunteers, who operate the program's 24/7 crisis text service.

Their kids were last photographed in public in early October, when the family of five attended a soccer match. George seemed particularly excited at the event, and was seen laughing and cheering enthusiastically in his seat.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron Was Criticized For Gaining Weight For a Role

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and Daughter Luna Steal the Spotlight in John Legend's Christmas Song

Pete Davidson's Trick to Getting the Girl of Your Dreams

The Weeknd, Penthouse Apartment

Go Inside The Weeknd's $25 Million Beverly Hills Bachelor Pad

Megan Thee Stallion Denies Dating Tristan Thompson

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Finally Shares Release Date For Her New Album

Megan Thee Stallion, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's

Megan Thee Stallion Is Now Slamming Trey Songz Romance Rumors, Too

TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Prince William , Princess Charlotte , Prince George , Prince Louis , Apple News , Top Stories , Royals
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.