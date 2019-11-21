The Michael Jackson Broadway Musical Has Found Its Moonwalking Star

Meet your new king of pop!

Ephraim Sykes will play the late Michael Jackson in the forthcoming Broadway production MJ the Musical. Ephraim is no stranger to the bright lights of Broadway, as he is currently appearing in Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of The Temptations, for which he received a Grammy and a Tony nomination.

"I've been dying to share this news for months now," Ephraim captioned a picture of him with a painting of Michael on his Instagram. "My ACTUAL wildest dream is coming true. All I can say is thank you Lord. Thank you to my family and friends that prayed and continue (please continue)to pray for me...that lift me up and told me I deserve to be here even when I didn't/don't believe it. I'll do my best to honor the man who made me wanna sing and dance in the first place. Love you MJ, love y'all! L-O-V-E."