Rihanna's Racy Bikini Selfie Will Make You Believe Summer Is Still Here

by emily belfiore | Thu., Nov. 21, 2019 8:46 AM
Work, work, work, work, werk!
Rihanna proved that she's ANTI-winter in her latest snap, where she can be seen modeling the latest drop from her fashion brand FENTY. Donning an itty-bitty bikini top and an oversized button-up short sleeve shirt, the singer rocked the Trouble sunglasses from her namesake brand during a night swim in a lavish pool.
"#trouble on FENTY.com," she captioned the steamy post, which also featured more pictures of the tiny rectangle shades.
After launching earlier this week, it appears that the "Diamonds" singer was very excited to share the news with her adoring Instagram followers. The shades are featured in FENTY's R11-19 City Bloom collection, which captures the FENTY woman by celebrating "her spontaneity and ability to stand her ground with flair and ease." Channeling Rihanna's edgy sense of style with their sleek glossy frame and eccentric colorways, these sunnies are clearly a must-have!
If one thing is for sure, it's that Rih loves to model her designs on the ‘Gram. Back in October, she showcased the new styles from her Savage X Fenty Holiday collection with a sultry post. Wearing a black bra, high-waisted briefs and sheer black tights that displayed the brand name across the leg, the "We Found Love" singer put her curves on full display while promoting the Savage x Fenty Xtra VIP Boxes she designed with her styles Jahleel Weaver.
"This holiday season, ya girl is comin' all the way through," she wrote. "I'm sharing my very own stylist with you so you BETTER. GET. READY. I brought on @illjahjah to create THREE @savagexfenty Xtra VIP Boxes – one for each of your Savage moods. They drop 11/1 at MIDNIGHT EST only on savagex.com/jahleel. #UXTRA."
And, she's always down to show off her Fenty glow. While on vacation, Rihanna showed her fans how she keeps her skin gleaming while she's on the beach with her newly-launched Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb II body highlight.
She captioned the video, "I'm just saying, #DIAMONDBOMB2 is sexy af @fentybeauty."
Excuse us while we go buy Fenty everything!
