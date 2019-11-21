Rihanna's Racy Bikini Selfie Will Make You Believe Summer Is Still Here

Work, work, work, work, werk!

Rihanna proved that she's ANTI-winter in her latest snap, where she can be seen modeling the latest drop from her fashion brand FENTY. Donning an itty-bitty bikini top and an oversized button-up short sleeve shirt, the singer rocked the Trouble sunglasses from her namesake brand during a night swim in a lavish pool.

"#trouble on FENTY.com," she captioned the steamy post, which also featured more pictures of the tiny rectangle shades.

After launching earlier this week, it appears that the "Diamonds" singer was very excited to share the news with her adoring Instagram followers. The shades are featured in FENTY's R11-19 City Bloom collection, which captures the FENTY woman by celebrating "her spontaneity and ability to stand her ground with flair and ease." Channeling Rihanna's edgy sense of style with their sleek glossy frame and eccentric colorways, these sunnies are clearly a must-have!