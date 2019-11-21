Sam Hunt Arrested for DUI in Nashville

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Nov. 21, 2019 8:38 AM

Sam Hunt, Mugshot

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

Sam Hunt was arrested on Thursday for driving under the influence, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed to E! News.

According to WKRN.com, citing a police report, the 34-year-old country singer was booked into the Metro jail at around 6:30 a.m. He was released on a $2,500 bond and is set to appear in court on Jan. 17, 2020.

Per the news outlet, citing an arrest warrant, police were notified after a driver was spotted cruising on the wrong side of the road. The driver was reportedly traveling south in the northbound lanes of Ellington Parkway near Ben Allen Road and swerving in and out of the lane—leading police officers to pull him over.

The officers then identified the driver as Hunt and said he smelled like alcohol and had bloodshot eyes, WKRN.com reported. The "Body Like a Back Road" crooner also reportedly had two empty beer cans next to him.

Sam Hunt Feels Great Being a Married Man

Per the news outlet, the four-time Grammy nominee struggled to provide his Tennessee license and reportedly attempted to give the officers his credit card and passport instead. He also reportedly admitted to consuming alcohol "recently."

According to WKRN.com, which broke the news, the "House Party" star took a sobriety test and had a blood alcohol content of 0.173.

E! News has reached out to the court clerk to confirm the details of the arrest.

